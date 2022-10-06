Report: Manchester City Want To Keep Midfielder Despite Barcelona Interest

Multi-capable midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan is said to be of interest to Barcelona but Manchester City are keen to keep the 31-year-old.

Following a summer where the Spanish giants were reportedly attempting to sign Bernardo Silva, the club are now aiming to tempt Gündoğan into joining their ranks, according to Fabrizio Romano via his substack column.

Despite not playing a vital role this season, Gündoğan is an important backup and an experienced mind to rely upon. With Kalvin Phillips and Rodri both injured, Phillips far more serious out of the two, the German has been deployed in a deeper role to cover for his teammates.

With his contract expiring at the end of the current season, Pep Guardiola will need to tie the midfielder down to an extension if he is to stay at the club and ignore the interest from the Catalans.

“Manchester City want to keep Gundogan but the decision will lie with the player," explained Romano. "Pep Guardiola loves the midfielder.

"Barcelona wanted to sign Gundogan in June but Manchester City wanted to keep him at the club.

"We will see how contract talks go in the near future but for now, there is nothing advanced or concrete with other clubs."

Since his move to the Etihad in 2016, as Guardiola's first signing, Gündoğan has made 265 appearances, scoring 51 goals and assisting another 34.

The German has scored multiple all-important goals, with the most recent coming against Aston Villa at the end of the last campaign to win City their sixth Premier League title.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Watch: Julian Alvarez Gets Manchester City's Fifth vs FC Copenhagen - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Match Report: Five-Star Manchester City Smash FC Copenhagen In Champions League Clash - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Watch: Erling Haaland Gets His Brace Against FC Copenhagen - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Yet Again To Break The Deadlock Against FC Copenhagen - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City Vs FC Copenhagen Line-ups Confirmed; Erling Haaland Starts Again - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More