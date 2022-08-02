Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Want To Loan Sergio Gomez To City Football Group Side Girona

Manchester City have reportedly made a formal offer for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez amid the rumours that they have walked away from the deal for Marc Cucurella effectively letting Chelsea a free run at the Spanish defender.

It has been reported that City would look at alternatives however even if they do sign Gomez they will continue to look for another full-back as their preference would be to loan him out to Girona who are part of the City Football Group.

Sergio Gomez

Gomez in action

According to Sacha Tavolieri the City Football Group who are led by Pep Guardiola's brother have offered seven million euros upfront plus three million in add-ons.

The deal that Anderlecht want is worth up to 15 million euros so their first offer is expected to be rejected due to how highly the Belgian club rate him.

Gomez would get guaranteed first team football at Girona in one of the best leagues in Europe however it still does leave Guardiola with one senior left-back in Joao Cancelo who is naturally a right-back anyway.

Cancelo celebrating

Cancelo celebrating

It would leave City short for depth in the position if Gomez is immediately loaned out however Guardiola is supposedly willing to use Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte at left-back when Cancelo needs to be rested.

Also youngster Josh Esbrand-Wilson has impressed in pre-season so he is likely to get a chance in the first team if no one is signed in the last month of the window.

