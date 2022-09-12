Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Want To Sign Josko Gvardiol Next Summer

Manchester City want to sign Croatian RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol next summer.

Manchester City may be in the market for a new centre-back next summer, and his name could be Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea had a bid rejected by RB Leipzig for the defender on deadline week, and the German club reportedly rejected it because they believe other clubs will get involved next summer.

Leipzig believe Manchester City want to sign the player, and that could become a reality as Pep Guardiola's side are interested in his signature.

Manchester City are interested in Josko Gvardiol.

According to Football LDN, Manchester City are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol this summer.

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen the back line, and would have done so this summer if Nathan Ake left the club. Gvardiol was one of the options if Ake did leave.

Manuel Akanji was brought in as a short term fix, and will likely move on after the season unless she truly impresses during his time at the club.

Pep Guardiola may want a younger defender to help grow and marshal the defence for the future, at 20-years old, Josko Gvardiol could be that man.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol will be around £90million.

The player will cost around £90million, and RB Leipzig are expecting bids and a lot of interest in the coming months. Gvardiol started on the bench in Marco Rose's first game in charge against Dortmund on Saturday.

It is certainly a deal to look out for as the months progress, with defence definitely somewhere Manchester City feel they need to strengthen.

