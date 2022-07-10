Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Want Yan Couto To Leave On Loan And Not Permanently

Manchester City have let a couple young players leave on permanent deals this summer applying buyback clauses to some however they are unwilling to lose Yan Couto with the club only wanting him to go out on loan.

City signed Yan Couto from Brazilian side Cortiba in for £5.4million back in 2020 and has since been out on loan.

Yan Couto

Yan Couto in action for Manchester City's youth team

He spent the 2020/21 season in the second Spanish division with Girona and last campaign he was in Portugal with Braga.

The full-back clearly has potential as he was the only Brazilian player nominated for the 2022 Golden-Boy award hence why Manchester City don't want to lose the prodigy according to Jorge Nicola.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

French side Marseille want the Brazilian under-17 international but they want him for the long-term whereas the only feasible deal this summer will be a loan deal.

Couto is also wanted by Turkish side Fenerbahce, Greek side Olympiacos and also 20-time Swiss league winners Basel.

As well as this Girona also want him back and Championship side Hull City want his services.

City will have to decide what the best option is for his development because the likelihood is that he will not get a lot of game time if he stays for the forthcoming season due to Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo being the senior right-backs.

Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Appreciate RB Leipzig Centre-Back Josko Gvardiol But Are Yet To Make A Bid

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Salisu
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Mohammed Salisu Is Not Expected To Leave Southampton This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Paul Merson
News

Former Arsenal Midfielder And Current Sky Sports Pundit Paul Merson Is Worried About Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Phil Foden
Transfer Rumours

Report: Phil Foden Set To Sign New Contract At Manchester City Worth £200,000-A Week

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Tell Chelsea They Want Close To £41million For Nathan Ake

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Agree Fee With Manchester City For Raheem Sterling

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
imago1011293842h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Stay At Manchester City Next Season Amid Reports Of A Move Away

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marseille And Porto Interested In Manchester City Right-Back Yan Couto

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago