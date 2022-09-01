Report: Manchester City Wanted Over €100million For Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have heavy and well documented interest for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer, but in the end were priced out of a move by the clubs asking price.

Manchester City wanted an amount Barcelona could not possibly pay, making the deal extremely unlikely to happen at any juncture.

The player will now stay at Manchester City for the season, as confirmed by himself last night in an interview.

Manchester City wanted a fee Barcelona couldn't pay for Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Fabrizio Romano, it was nearly impossible for Barcelona to agree a fee with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva due to the fact Manchester City wanted €100million for the player.

Barcelona could have paid €60-70million, but €100million was an impossible fee for the Catalan club to reach.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the player will stay at Manchester City this summer, as Bernardo did himself last night in an interview.

The player did love the idea of playing for Barcelona, but understood that the clubs could not come to an agreement over a fee.

If Barcelona had of sold Frenkie De Jong, things may have been different. Manchester United had a deal agreed with Barcelona worth €100million, but the player never changed his mind on wanting to leave the club.

Bernardo will now commit his future to Manchester City for the season, with Pep Guardiola branding the Portuguese midfielder irreplaceable.

Barcelona may try again next summer or in January, but for now Bernardo Silva will 100% be a Manchester City player next season.

