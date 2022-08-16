Report: Manchester City Will Ask For €100million For Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are set to ask Barcelona for €100million this summer if they want to sign Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona may be priced out of a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, as Manchester City are set to put a valuation of €100million on top of the player. Barcelona may not be able to afford this fee unless they sell players, according to Alex Pintanel.

Manchester City are eager to keep Bernardo Silva, but will not stand in his way if the valuation is met.

Manchester City will ask for €100million for Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano via his HereWeGo podcast, Manchester City will ask for €100million this summer if Barcelona want to buy Bernardo Silva. The club are adamant the player is one of the most highly rated midfielders in the world, and are determined to get their moneys worth.

Barcelona are in the process of selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and may have a possible suitor in Chelsea. Barcelona value the striker at €30million, and the fee will likely go towards any potential Bernardo Silva pursuit.

In terms of space on the wage bill, with Frenkie De Jong staying, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets will have to take a pay cut in order for Barcelona to be able to sign Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo is fully open to the move, and would sign a contract tomorrow if it came through the door from Barcelona. Manchester City will not stand in his way if Barcelona can match their asking price.

Read More Manchester City Coverage