Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

Jude Bellingham is set to be the hottest topic on the transfer market this summer for the biggest clubs in England, and Manchester City are ready to rival Liverpool for the signing of the midfielder.

Liverpool are reportedly frontrunners to sign the player at the moment, but Pep Guardiola's men are ready to rival Jurgen Klopp's men for the signature of Bellingham

Pep Guardiola was present to watch the players performance last night against City, as he scored the first goal in a 2-1 win for the Blue's.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham impressed against Manchester City last night.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City are ready to rival Liverpool for the signing of English midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer. Manchester City are keen to add a central midfielder to their ranks, and Bellingham would be the perfect addition.

Liverpool want Jude Bellingham. They withheld funds this summer at the end of the window due to the fact they want Bellingham as a prime target. Arthur was signed on loan, as Jurgen Klopp likes to wait to get the proper target he has in mind.

Jude Bellingham

Manchester City will battle Liverpool for Bellingham.

In the end the decision will lie with Jude Bellingham, who wants the move back to England. The midfielder has had a similar rise to Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City's academy and made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola wants to add to his central midfield ranks, and Jude Bellingham is a player that Manchester City feel is the perfect addition.

