Report: Manchester City Will Be In A Transfer Battle For Alex Grimaldo

Manchester City was linked with Benfica fullback Alex Grimaldo in the summer and now are expected to be in a transfer battle in January.

Manchester City let go of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer even though he was a key member of the squad as a backup left-back for many years.

So it was a surprise to see Pep Guardiola let him go, especially to one of the big six rivals in Arsenal.

Arsenal have been using him as a fullback even though it was expected that they would use him in his much-preferred midfield role.

City near the end of the window did get a replacement for him by signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht but according to reports the Premier League Champions are set to battle it out for another left-back soon.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

That left-back in hand is Benfica's Alex Grimaldo who City were linked with in the summer before they signed Gomez.

Now according to Calciomercato the Portugues side could cash in on him whislt they can in January.

Grimaldo next summer will be a free agent so Benfica may consider getting the money in the winter before they lose him for free.

Several clubs are interested in the left-back who developed his game in the Barcelona academy.

Barcelona themselves are set to be one of the sides interested even though they have recently signed Marcos Alonso.

One of the main sides interested is Juventus but as well as them Inter Milan, Arsenal and Manchester City would like to sign Grimaldo in January.

