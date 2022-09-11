Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Will Be In Race For Josko Gvardiol Next Summer

Manchester City will be in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol next summer.

Manchester City will be in the race to sign RB Leizpig defender Josko Gvardiol next summer, despite heavy interest from fellow Premier League club Chelsea.

Manuel Akanji signed a one-year deal at Manchester City, as the player was seen as more of stop gap signing on the way to a younger centre-back.

Josko Gvardiol will be that centre-back, and Pep Guardiola's side will definitely be in the race for the Croatian defender.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will be in the hunt for the signature of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol next summer.

Chelsea had a £85million bid rejected for the defender this summer in the final days of the window, but the London club will also be in the mix next summer.

Manchester City had interest in Gvardiol when Nathan Ake was set to be leaving the club, but due to his decision to stay nothing ever materialised.

Pep Guardiola's side then signed Manuel Akanji as a stop gap signing to have on the ranks due to the growing injury list in defence for Manchester City.

Josko Gvardiol is seen as a long term signing that the club can tie down to the centre-back spot for the next ten years.

Gvardiol started on the bench for Leipzig in their 3-0 win over Dortmund yesterday, as new manager Marco Rose looks to lay down a marker at the club.

Manchester City will be there for Gvardiol, but will face stern competition from Graham Potter's side.

