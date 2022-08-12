Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Will Demand More Than £80million For Bernardo Silva

Manchester City will demand more than £80million for Bernardo Silva this summer.

The Bernardo Silva rumours are not slowing down, but Manchester City are set to hold firm on their valuation for the player. We've seen the club involved in a price tag battle with Brighton this summer and they did not back down, they're expected to do the same for Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo is open to a move, but Manchester City are hoping to keep the player.

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City will demand more than £80million for Bernardo Silva.

According to ESPN, it would take an excess of £80million to take Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer. The belief is also that due to the price tag on the player, he is out of reach for Barcelona.

Barcelona are struggling to register their players, and are activating a fourth economic lever just to register the remaining ones. The Catalan club also want to sign Marcos Alonso before Bernardo Silva, so any deal for the Manchester City player will be difficult.

The sale of Frenkie De Jong may be what's needed to pursue Bernardo Silva, but the Dutch midfielder is currently refusing to leave or take a pay-cut. 

Barcelona can only really make a move for the Manchester City midfielder if they move on Frenkie De Jong. His price tag will effectively pay for Bernardo Silva's transfer, and the free space on the wage bill will allow them to offer the Portuguese international an impressive wage package.

