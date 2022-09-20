Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Will Join The Race For Milan Skriniar

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Report: Manchester City Will Join The Race For Milan Skriniar

Manchester City will join the race for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Manchester City are set to join the race for one of the most sought after defenders in Europe at the moment in Serbian defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

PSG were so close to signing the defender in the summer before the deal fell apart, but he is still extremely likely to leave the Italian club this summer. Pep Guardiola is keen on some new defenders in his backline, and Skriniar could be that man.

City will face competition, but they want to be involved in the race.

Milan Skriniar

Manchester City want to join the race for Milan Skriniar.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City are set to join the race for Serbian defender Milan Skriniar, as Pep Guardiola looks to reshuffle the defence next season. 

Skriniar is wanted by PSG, and according to Fabrizio Romano the French club are still the favourites to sign the player. They came close in the summer but in the end the transfer fell apart, much to the annoyance of Luis Campos.

Manchester City were confirmed to be active in the transfer market in the summer for a centre-back, and Nathan Ake is expected to move on either in January or next summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola wants some new faces at the back.

Skriniar would be a replacement of sorts for Ake, but he would be expected to start in defender for Pep Guardiola's side. 

It will be a race for his services, but few players can currently say no to Manchester City, as they become more and more of a force in modern football.

                           Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityInter Milan

Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Yan Couto Wants To Leave Manchester City For Good

By Dylan Mcbennett
Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton
News

New Brighton Manager Roberto De Zerbi Reveals Pep Guardiola Conversation

By Jake Mahon
Kalvin Phillips
News

'Tough Move'- Ally McCoist Reflects On Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City Transfer

By Jake Mahon
imago0169782928h
News

Report: Manchester City Assign Medical Staff To Erling Haaland During International Duty

By Alex Caddick
Jack Grealish
News

Graeme Souness Says Jack Grealish 'Isn't A Great Player'

By Jake Mahon
Kevin De Bruyne
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Premier League Team Of The Season So Far

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Jude Bellingham Could Replace Bernardo Silva At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bruno Fernandes
News

Bruno Fernandes Talks About Ex-Manchester City Midfielder Fernandinho

By Dylan Mcbennett