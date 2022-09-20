Report: Manchester City Will Join The Race For Milan Skriniar

Manchester City are set to join the race for one of the most sought after defenders in Europe at the moment in Serbian defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

PSG were so close to signing the defender in the summer before the deal fell apart, but he is still extremely likely to leave the Italian club this summer. Pep Guardiola is keen on some new defenders in his backline, and Skriniar could be that man.

City will face competition, but they want to be involved in the race.

Manchester City want to join the race for Milan Skriniar. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City are set to join the race for Serbian defender Milan Skriniar, as Pep Guardiola looks to reshuffle the defence next season.

Skriniar is wanted by PSG, and according to Fabrizio Romano the French club are still the favourites to sign the player. They came close in the summer but in the end the transfer fell apart, much to the annoyance of Luis Campos.

Manchester City were confirmed to be active in the transfer market in the summer for a centre-back, and Nathan Ake is expected to move on either in January or next summer.

Pep Guardiola wants some new faces at the back. IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Skriniar would be a replacement of sorts for Ake, but he would be expected to start in defender for Pep Guardiola's side.

It will be a race for his services, but few players can currently say no to Manchester City, as they become more and more of a force in modern football.

