Report: Manchester City Will Look To Borna Sosa If Brighton Don't Lower Marc Cucurella Fee

Manchester City have Borna Sosa as an alternative if Brighton do not lower their asking price for defender Marc Cucurella. Brighton have set a £50million asking price on Marc Cucurella, but Manchester City are reportedly not willing to pay that fee.

City are expected to move for Cucurella in the coming days, but the fee will likely not be the £50million Brighton are asking for.

Borna Sosa

Manchester City are interested in Borna Sosa.

According To Jack Gaughan, Manchester City have Borna Sosa as an alternative to Marc Cucurella should Brighton refuse to lower their asking price for the player. 

Oleksandr Zinchenko is just about to join Arsenal for £30million, and Manchester City are speeding up their pursuit for a left-back. Marc Cucurella is a priority target, but City will not be held for ransom over a fee.

City are expected to be willing to pay between £40-45million for Cucurella, and will not rise to the £50million price Brighton are suggesting they want.

Owner Tony Bloom has previously stated Brighton will have to consider an offer should it come to their door.

David Raum from Hoffenheim is also an alternative for Manchester City, but Borna Sosa seems to be taking priority over the German at the moment.

