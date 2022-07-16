Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Will Not Make A Move For PSG Forward Neymar This Summer

Manchester City will not be making a move for PSG forward. The Brazilian has been linked to a number of English clubs this summer, and Manchester City are reportedly the next to rule out a move.

Neymar was a reported target to replace Raheem Sterling who joined Chelsea earlier this week.

Neymar

Neymar has been linked to Manchester City

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic, Manchester City will not make a move for Neymar this summer. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Paris this summer after an underwhelming few years after leaving Barcelona.

Speaking on the Neymar rumours on Twitter, Sam Lee had this to say about the forward. 

"One summer I’m going to be made to look stupid on a transfer by the blue moon forum but I don’t think it’ll be this one. If so, fair play, but I don’t think it’s an option or something they’re thinking about"

The rumours originally started due to a post on the Blue Moon forum, which has been correct before. But Lee doesn't think the forum are correct this time, and rules out any interest in the player from Manchester City.

Manchester City may replace Raheem Sterling, but it won't be with Neymar.

