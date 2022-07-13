Report: Manchester City Will Not Pay £50million Asking Price For Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella

Manchester City will not pay the £50million asking price for left-back Marc Cucurella. City have held their stance firm from the beginning, and Brighton may now risk losing out on a high fee for Cucurella this season.

The full-back is interested in signing for City, and City are interested in signing him, but Brighton are asking for a fee that Pep Guardiola's side consider too high.

According to Graeme Bailey, Manchester City will not pay £50million for Marc Cucurella this summer. Brighton are looking for a minimum of £50million, but City will not pay this amount.

City have maintained since the beginning £50million would not be a fee they would pay. The club are yet to bid for the player, and Brighton have said they would have to consider a bid if one came through the door.

Marc Cucurella is reportedly interested in the move to City, and teased the transfer on social media last month. The defender is not the only left-back the Manchester club have on their radar, with Hoffenheim full-back David Raum an alternative.

Things may change if and inevitably when Manchester City do decide to put in a bid, but for now, they won't pay £50million.

