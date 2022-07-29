Report: Manchester City Will Not Pay 'Crazy Money' For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

Manchester City and Brighton are still in talks for Marc Cucurella, but City are refusing to pander to the asking price Brighton have set on the player. City are willing to pay around £40million for Cucurella as confirmed by the Athletic, but Brighton want no less than £50million for the player.

Manchester City are prepared to walk away from the deal if the asking price isn't lowered.

Manchester City won't pay crazy money for Cucurella. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City and Brighton are still in talks over a move for Marc Cucurella, but Manchester City are refusing to pay crazy money for the player. Brighton are adamant on a £50million price tag for Cucurella, a price City are not willing to rise to at the moment.

City do want Cucurella, but feel the price Brighton are currently asking back is an unfair price for the player. Brighton want around the same fee they received for Ben White last summer, and are determined to get it.

Brighton are monitoring alternatives for Cucurella, but this is said to be irrespective of whether the player leaves or not. The player is the only recognized senior left-back at Brighton, and cover will be needed for him regardless.

In terms of alternatives for City, Borna Sosa is a name that has popped up numerous times and doesn't seem to be going away. Alex Grimaldo from Benfica is another player on the list for Manchester City.

It remains to be seen whether the clubs can come to an agreement, as they are currently £10million apart. One would think City may have to rise their price for this deal to happen.

