Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Will Receive 30% Of Any Future Pedro Porro Sale

Manchester City are set to receive 30% of any future sale of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

The Spanish full-back joined Sporting on a permanent deal this summer, but Manchester City done themselves a huge favour by inserting an intelligent clause in his contract.

Pedro Porro has been impressive for the Portuguese side so far this season, and his market value is starting to rise.

Manchester City have been clever in terms of transfer business this summer, and this is another major example of that.

Porro

Pedro Porro in Champions League action.

According to Record Portugal, Manchester City will receive 30% of any future sale of Pedro Porro, after the club inserted the clause in his contract when he was sold.

Sporting Lisbon had a €45million release clause on the player, which means if he was to be sold for that amount of money in the future, Manchester City would pocket €12million from the transfer.

It is the sign of more good business from Manchester City this summer, who despite signing Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega, turned over a profit in terms of net spend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pedro Porro has made four appearances for Sporting this summer, and contributed to one assist in those four games. He unfortunately also received a red card this season. 

He has been deployed mostly as a right-midfielder for Sporting this season. Manchester City will be hoping he hits new heights and form during his time in Portugal, to rise the potential amount of money they could get from his sale.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Ferran Torres & Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Will Try To Sign Bernardo Silva Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
Gus Poyet
Features/Opinions

Gus Poyet: Erling Haaland Will Make Everyone Forget About Ronaldo And Messi

By Dylan Mcbennett
Richard Masters
News

Premier League Meeting At 11am To Determine Faith Of Weekend's Fixtures

By Dylan Mcbennett
Sebastien Kehl
News

Borussia Dortmund Director Sebastien Kehl Speaks On Erling Haaland

By Dylan Mcbennett
David Silva, Mikel Merino, Antony, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Old Trafford
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland
News

Legendary Former Italy Striker Praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Named Manchester City's Player Of The Month

By Jake Mahon
Manchester City Squad
News

Manchester City Release Official Squad Photo

By Alex Caddick