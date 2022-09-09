Report: Manchester City Will Receive 30% Of Any Future Pedro Porro Sale

The Spanish full-back joined Sporting on a permanent deal this summer, but Manchester City done themselves a huge favour by inserting an intelligent clause in his contract.

Pedro Porro has been impressive for the Portuguese side so far this season, and his market value is starting to rise.

Manchester City have been clever in terms of transfer business this summer, and this is another major example of that.

Pedro Porro in Champions League action. IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

According to Record Portugal, Manchester City will receive 30% of any future sale of Pedro Porro, after the club inserted the clause in his contract when he was sold.

Sporting Lisbon had a €45million release clause on the player, which means if he was to be sold for that amount of money in the future, Manchester City would pocket €12million from the transfer.

It is the sign of more good business from Manchester City this summer, who despite signing Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega, turned over a profit in terms of net spend.

Pedro Porro has made four appearances for Sporting this summer, and contributed to one assist in those four games. He unfortunately also received a red card this season.

He has been deployed mostly as a right-midfielder for Sporting this season. Manchester City will be hoping he hits new heights and form during his time in Portugal, to rise the potential amount of money they could get from his sale.

