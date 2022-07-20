Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Will Rely On Others If They Cannot Sign Marc Cucurella

Manchester City have been heavily linked with left-backs throughout the transfer window and now Oleksandr Zinchenko has left they have decided to pursue their main target who is Brighton's Marc Cucurella however they are still fair off with their valuation.

The Seagulls have put a £50 million price tag on the Spanish left-back which City are reluctant to meet at this current moment in time.

Marc Cucurella

Cucurella in action 

Cucurella played 39 games in all competitions last season for Graham Potter scoring one goal against Manchester United in his first season in English football.

At just 23-years-old Guardiola sees him as their solution to what has been a slightly problematic position for the Premier League Champions with midfielders Fabian Delph and Zinchenko having to fill in there over the years.

Joao Cancelo, who was initially signed as a right-back, has been first choice left-back and is their only natural full-back for that position hence why Cucurella is wanted but City only value him at £30 million so are £20 million short of Brighton's valuation.

However that won't be too much of a worry for Guardiola as according to a report from ESPN he will be more than happy to go into the campaign without him and use centre backs Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte as cover for Cancelo.

The pair have played there a handful of times under Guardiola but have never been used frequently so it could be a risk if Cancelo gets injured , especially when City want to be competitive an four fronts in this upcoming season.

