Report: Manchester City Will Rival Chelsea For Centre Back Jules Kounde

Nathan Ake is set to depart this summer due to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel eager to bring the Dutchman to his side therefore the Premier League Champions are prepared to go into the transfer market to look for a replacement.

A few names got mentioned with the likes of Villareal's Pau Torres and RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol however it may be another man that City are willing to go all out for.

Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde in action 

French international Jules Kounde has been attracting interest from Chelsea after having another impressive season in La Liga but according to Mundo Deportivo Manchester City want to rival the two-time European Champions for the player.

Barcelona also have a long standing interest in the player so a bidding war could be started and that is what Sevilla would want to drive up his price.

German Champions Bayern Munich also hold an interest with the side having already lost defender Niklas Sule this transfer window.

Manchester City had an offer of 55 million euros rejected for the defender back in 2019 so it would be expected that they would have to bid higher than that this time round.

Any deal will also depend on Ake's departure which looks like a formality however Chelsea still need to raise their offer for him to meet City's demands.

