Report: Manchester City Will Rival Chelsea For Centre Back Jules Kounde
Nathan Ake is set to depart this summer due to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel eager to bring the Dutchman to his side therefore the Premier League Champions are prepared to go into the transfer market to look for a replacement.
A few names got mentioned with the likes of Villareal's Pau Torres and RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol however it may be another man that City are willing to go all out for.
French international Jules Kounde has been attracting interest from Chelsea after having another impressive season in La Liga but according to Mundo Deportivo Manchester City want to rival the two-time European Champions for the player.
Barcelona also have a long standing interest in the player so a bidding war could be started and that is what Sevilla would want to drive up his price.
Read More
German Champions Bayern Munich also hold an interest with the side having already lost defender Niklas Sule this transfer window.
Manchester City had an offer of 55 million euros rejected for the defender back in 2019 so it would be expected that they would have to bid higher than that this time round.
Any deal will also depend on Ake's departure which looks like a formality however Chelsea still need to raise their offer for him to meet City's demands.
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer