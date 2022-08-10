Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan

Manchester City winger Kayky's loan deal to Paços De Ferreira is now a done deal.

Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.

The player will return to Manchester City at the end of the season, with the club rating the player very highly.

Kayky will sign for Paços De Ferreira on loan. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City winger Kayky's loan deal to Paços De Ferreira is now a done deal. The player has signed for the Portuguese side on loan, and an official announcement is expected within the next 24 hours.

There is no buy option in the loan deal, and it is purely for development purposes. Manchester City rate Kayky very highly, and believe he is a massive talent for the future.

Paços De Ferreira finished 11th in the Portuguese League last season, and will be hoping a player like Kayky can boost them up the the table. Kayky will sign for the full season, and the deal is expected to be fully completed on Thursday.

Liam Delap is expected to follow the winger out the door. Stoke City are interested in signing the Manchester City striker, as he looks to be united with his father Rory Delap who is a member of the coaching staff.

Is Paços De Ferreira a good move for Kayky?

Read More Manchester City Coverage