Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva For Under £80million

Manchester City would reportedly not sell Bernardo Silva for anything under £80million amid interest from Barcelona.

Manchester City do not want to lose Bernardo Silva this summer, and would only contemplate parting ways with the player if a bid of over £80million came their way. A bid that big would force the clubs hands, but they would need a replacement either way before allowing him to leave.

Barcelona are determined to make the player a Culer, but will need to pay big if they really want him.

Bernardo

Manchester City won't sell Bernardo Silva for under £80million.

According to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Manchester City do not want to sell Bernardo Silva and would only be tempted by a big offer of £80million or over. Barcelona are set to press for the midfielder after the sale of Frenkie De Jong, but will likely not sell for anything under £80million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Manchester club would also need a replacement for Bernardo Silva before they sell. City done similar when Chelsea were interested in Nathan Ake, they would not sell until they found a replacement, and in the end priced Chelsea out of a deal.

Bernardo is open to listening to proposals from Barcelona, and the club have him as a main target this summer. Xavi really wants the player, but Barcelona will need to spend big.

City will be wary of the fee agreed for Frenkie De Jong by Manchester United with Barcelona in their negotiations with the Catalan club. The fee agreed is £85million.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBarcelona

Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett17 minutes ago
Sosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

By Dylan Mcbennett52 minutes ago
Lewandowski Pep
News

Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Celebrates At Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gerard Romero Believes Bernardo Silva Will Be A Barcelona Player

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Close To Completing Sergio Gomez Deal

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Moore
News

Bournemouth Striker Kieffer Moore Reveals Strategy Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva's Transfer To Barcelona Would Require Significant Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago