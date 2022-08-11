Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva Unless They Get Huge Offer

Manchester City are determined to get the right price for Bernardo Silva this summer, and want a massive offer for the player.

Barcelona are extremely interested in the signing of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but the Catalan club will have to pay a reported £80million fee to acquire his services.

Manchester City are determined to get a handsome fee for a player they regard as one of the world's best, and considering the financial turmoil Barcelona currently find themselves in, it won't be an easy deal to do.

Bernardo

Manchester City want a significant fee to sell Bernardo Silva.

According to Paul Hirst, Manchester City want a huge offer this summer if they are to sell Bernardo Silva. Barcelona are currently solving the Frenkie De Jong situation before pursuing the Portuguese midfielder, but it will not be a cheap deal to do.

Xavi Hernadez and Joan Laporta are obsessed with the idea of bringing Bernardo Silva to the Nou Camp next season, but reports of a fee of around £55million for the player are way off the mark.

Barcelona are set to make around £85million from the sale of Frenkie De Jong to either Chelsea or Manchester United, and will have to put the entirety of that fee towards a potential deal for Bernardo Silva.

The Manchester City midfielder is willing to leave the club for Barcelona this summer, and the club will not stand in his way, but they will want around £85million before any deal can happen.

Manchester CityBarcelona

