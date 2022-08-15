Report: Manchester City Would Need A Replacement For Bernardo Silva

Manchester City would need a replacement for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer if they were to allow him to leave.

The timing of Barcelona's approach for Bernardo Silva means it leaves Manchester City with a small window in which to work to find a replacement. Pep Guardiola's team will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way, but will only allow him to leave if they receive a massive offer from Barcelona.

A replacement would also be needed due to how important Bernardo Silva is to the squad.

Manchester City would need a replacement if Bernardo Silva is to leave. IMAGO / Colorsport

According to David Ornstein, Manchester City would need a replacement before allowing Bernardo Silva to leave the club this summer. It was a tactic that seen the Nathan Ake deal with Chelsea fall through, as Manchester City could not identify a suitable replacement for the player.

In terms of potential replacements, Lucas Paqueta is a name that has certainly been placed beside Manchester City in recent week. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the interest, and stated the club may move for the Lyon midfielder should Bernardo Silva leave.

Matheus Nunes is another name the club are linked with, as reported by Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports. The midfielder scored a screamer for Sporting Lisbon two days ago in the league, which may have added a couple million to his price tag.

Manchester City are standing firm on Bernardo Silva, but will look to one of these players or perhaps a different alternative if Barcelona can match their financial wishes.

