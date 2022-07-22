Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City's Arijanet Muric Close To Joining Championship Club Burnley

Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is close to joining Championship club Burnley on a permanent deal worth around £3million. The keeper is joining Vincent Kompany's side in the Championship. The 23-year old has been at Manchester City since 2015, but will now leave the club for a profit.

Muric made four appearances during his time at City, but now will move on to a new challenge with former team-mate Vincent Kompany.

Muric

Arijanet Muric is set to join Burnley.

According to Jack Gaughan, Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is completing a £3million deal to Vincent Kompany's Burnley. Muric will join Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley at Burnley from City, who are both on loan.

The fee will be around £3million, and Manchester City are set to insert a buy-back clause into the deal, as they have with many players who have left the club this summer. Romeo Lavia also has a buy-back clause in his Southampton contract.

Muric has been on loan at different clubs since he joined City in 2015. The keeper, who is from Kosovo, has had spells at Girona, Nottingham Forest and most recently Adana Demispor.

Manchester City are willing to let the player go, but are of course wary of his potential. The buy-back clause highlights this.

Manchester City are also set to loan out right-back Yan Couto as they continue their clear out of the academy and reserves. 

With the completion of the Muric deal to Burnley, City will now have made £43million from academy and reserves sales this summer. The sign of a well functioning cog.

City will be hopeful some of these raised funds can go towards strengthening the first-team next season, starting with Marc Cucurella.

