Report: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Is Looking For A Home In Barcelona
Bernardo Silva is now reportedly looking for a home in Barcelona amid increasing rumours he is going to sign for the club.
The reports came out today from Spain, and Bernardo is reportedly already preparing himself for life in Barcelona. The player is said to be looking for a home in the city already, amid reports Barcelona are ready to push for his signature.
Once Frenkie De Jong either leaves the club or reduces his salary, Barca will make their move for Bernardo.
According to Gerard Romero, Bernardo Silva is already looking for a home in Barcelona. Manchester City have reportedly given the player the green light to leave the club this summer, and Barcelona are ready to make him their final summer signing.
Once Frenkie De Jong and his situation is resolved, Barcelona will make an approach for the Manchester City midfielder. We confirmed here on the City Transfer Room with our sources last month that Bernardo was a top target for Barca alongside Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski.
Bernardo is open to a move to Barca and is viewed as a dream for Xavi. The Barcelona manager is excited about the prospect of a Bernardo Silva and Pedri midfield.
Manchester United have agreed a fee of €85million with Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong, and Barcelona are expected to use this in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva. City have been informed to prepare for a bid.
