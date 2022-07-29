Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Is Moving Closer To Barcelona Move

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly moving closer to signing for Barcelona, amid rumours linking the player to the Catalan club. Reports in Spain are adamant a move can happen.

Bernardo Silva at the moment has not asked of hinted to leave Manchester City, but according to L'Equipe, Jorge Mendes has offered his services to clubs around Europe.

Bernardo

Bernardo Silva is reportedly edging closer to Barcelona.

According to Gerard Romero, Bernardo Silva is moving closer to a move to The Culers this summer. The Barcelona based journalist was the first to break the fact the club were hijacking Jules Kounde to Chelsea, and is now reporting Bernardo Silva may be moving to Barca this summer.

Romero reported two weeks ago that a fee had been agreed between Barcelona, Manchester City and Jorge Mendes for Bernardo Silva to move to Barca this summer. The deal hinged on the fact Frenkie De Jong would have to leave the club if it was to happen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is currently unknown whether Frenkie is moving closer to leaving, but Romero has previously stated the club would not need to sell Frenkie De Jong if Barcelona activate a third economic lever.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona would move for Bernardo Silva if the Frenkie De Jong situation was sorted out.

Manchester City have held firm on their stance that Bernardo is not for sale, but Jorge Mendes reportedly offering the player to clubs is not a good sign.

Barcelona and Madrid are reportedly the two clubs who have shown the most interest, with Barca showing a lot more interest than Madrid in the player.

                                Read More Manchester City Coverage

BarcelonaManchester City

Laporte vs Sporting Away
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Aymeric Laporte Will Be Out Until September

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Kevin De Bruyne
Features/Opinions

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne: ‘I Understand What My Body And Mind Want’

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Hands In Transfer Request To Brighton

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Make New Attempt To Sign Nathan Ake From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Not Pay 'Crazy Money' For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Kevin Campbell Says Marc Cucurella Could Submit Transfer Request To Force Manchester City Move

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Offered To Barcelona For €80million

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago