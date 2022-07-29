Report: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Is Moving Closer To Barcelona Move

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly moving closer to signing for Barcelona, amid rumours linking the player to the Catalan club. Reports in Spain are adamant a move can happen.

Bernardo Silva at the moment has not asked of hinted to leave Manchester City, but according to L'Equipe, Jorge Mendes has offered his services to clubs around Europe.

Bernardo Silva is reportedly edging closer to Barcelona. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Gerard Romero, Bernardo Silva is moving closer to a move to The Culers this summer. The Barcelona based journalist was the first to break the fact the club were hijacking Jules Kounde to Chelsea, and is now reporting Bernardo Silva may be moving to Barca this summer.

Romero reported two weeks ago that a fee had been agreed between Barcelona, Manchester City and Jorge Mendes for Bernardo Silva to move to Barca this summer. The deal hinged on the fact Frenkie De Jong would have to leave the club if it was to happen.

It is currently unknown whether Frenkie is moving closer to leaving, but Romero has previously stated the club would not need to sell Frenkie De Jong if Barcelona activate a third economic lever.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona would move for Bernardo Silva if the Frenkie De Jong situation was sorted out.

Manchester City have held firm on their stance that Bernardo is not for sale, but Jorge Mendes reportedly offering the player to clubs is not a good sign.

Barcelona and Madrid are reportedly the two clubs who have shown the most interest, with Barca showing a lot more interest than Madrid in the player.

