Report: Manchester City's Biggest Competitors For Jude Bellingham Are Real Madrid

Manchester City are going to be in the middle of one of the transfer battles of the upcoming summer which will be for English international Jude Bellingham with all the top sides in Europe will be wanting the 19-year-old to be the force of their midfield for the next decade.

The 19-year-old is set to be one of the most expensive players on the planet.

A summer move looks almost certain to be happening with Dortmund not ready to let go of the England international in the January transfer window but the Champions League holders Real Madrid want to start getting a deal done now in place for the summer according to a report.

They no longer view Liverpool as their main rivals though.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Real Madrid and Manchester City to go head-to-head for Jude Bellingham

According to SER the Spanish Champions believe that Manchester City are the ones who will be competing with themselves rather than Liverpool with the England international being Florentino Perez's number one target for 2023.

They are set to offer the German club an offer of 100 million euros and, as well as that players such as Eden Hazard or Brahim Díaz in the offer.

The player will be offered five seasons of contract at 12 million euros per season at Madrid with City capable of matching that offer.

It looks likely that it will come down to Bellingham's personal preference.

