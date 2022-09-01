Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City's Claudio Gomes May Join Palermo

Manchester City's Claudio Gomes may join Palermo before the deadline closes tonight.

Claudio Gomes may join Palermo on a permanent deal today before the deadline closes. The French defensive midfielder has been linked to the Italian club, despite starting on the bench last night.

The player is set to leave on a permanent deal for Palermo in the Italian league, and the deal is expected to be completed in the coming hours. 

He will be the third Manchester City player to leave the club on deadline day after Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios agreed to sign for Southampton.

Claudio Gomes & Kyle Walker

Claudio Gomes may join Palermo before deadline day ends.

According to Ben Ransom of Sky Sports news and Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester City defensive midfielder Claudio Gomes is set to leave the club and join Palermo on a permanent deal.

The Italian club are set to acquire the services of the midfielder, who follows Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios out the exit door on deadline day.

The midfielder has made 34 appearances for Manchester City's under-21s, scoring four goals for the club. He also made three appearances for the first-team in his time at the club.

Claudio Gomes

Claudio Gomes in action for Manchester City.

In terms of senior experience, Claudio Gomes spent a season on loan at Barnsley, making 34 appearances for the club and scoring one goal.

Manchester City are set to cash in on another academy graduate, which has been a heavy theme in the window this season for the club.

There is expected to be a buy-back clause, as there has been with every academy player who has left the club this summer for another club.

