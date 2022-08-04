Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City's First Formal Offer For Sergio Gomez Deemed Insufficient

Manchester City's first formal offer for the Anderlecht defender has been deemed insufficient, but the player is looking more and more likely to become a City player.

Manchester City made a formal offer for Sergio Gomez in the last few days, but the Belgian club have deemed it as insufficient at the moment. Gomez looks more and more likely to join City, and it isn't a similar situation to the Marc Cucurella one.

Anderlecht's valuation is very low, and City are expected to match or come very close to matching it in their next offer.

Sergio Gomez

It's looking extremely likely Sergio Gomez will become a Manchester City player.

According to HLN.BE via Sport Witness, Anderlecht have turned down Manchester City's initial offer. City are reported to have bid around €10million, but the Belgian club are looking for a fee of around €15million.

The valuation is not thought to be a problem, and City are still expected to sign the player this summer. The belief is that he is a signing for the future, and will be loaned to fellow City Football Group side Girona for the 22/23 season to develop further.

Gomez himself is interested in the prospect of signing for Manchester City. The player is sold on the project, and is there is likely to be no issues when it comes to personal terms.

City are expected to come back with a second offer in the coming days, and it looks extremely likely that Sergio Gomez will be a Manchester City player in the near future.

