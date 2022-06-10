Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan considering Future Move

Ilkay Gundogan has been something of an unsung hero during his time at Manchester City, a scorer in important moments, culminating with a Premier League winning goal against Aston Villa on the final day of last season.

After Manchester City went 2-0 down to Villa at the Etihad, Gundogan started and finished an incredible comeback that was enough to secure Pep Guardiola's fourth premier league title. A moment most players can only dream of.

IMAGO / Sammy Minkoff

However, with the transfer window now open, speculation around the number '8's future has started to heat up. German Outlet BILD are now reporting that Gundogan is considering a move to either Barcelona or Juventus.

"Both FC Barcelona – Gundogan's dream club since childhood – and Juventus Turin are said to be interested in signing. Gundogan's decision is currently completely open."

With the two European giants interested, concern is starting to grow as the midfielders also voiced his displeasure with Guardiola's team selection and not starting games as much as he'd like.

"In one or the other important game, I was admittedly a bit disappointed not to have played from the beginning, without having let myself get into debt during my assignments beforehand,"

Additionally, Ilkay Gundogan's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, just a year from now. If the German has no intention of renewing his deal at city, he may leave this window for a fee if City fearing loosing him on a free in a year

