Report: Manchester City's Interest In Borna Sosa Has Cooled

Manchester City's interest in VFB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa has reportedly cooled.

When the Marc Cucurella deal broke down between Manchester City and Brighton, the name uttered among journalists as a Plan B was Croatian left-back Borna Sosa. Florian Plettenburg and Christian Falk both confirmed Manchester City's interest, but that seems to have now cooled.

The player is still on a list for the club, but isn't viewed as the favourite to be signed anymore.

Sosa

Manchester City have cooled their interest in Borna Sosa.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Manchester City's interest in Borna Sosa has reportedly cooled compared to a couple of weeks ago. The player was the Plan B to Marc Cucurella at one stag, but other targets now seem more likely for Pep Guardiola's men.

West Ham have reportedly developed an interest in the VFB Stuttgart full-back, and Manchester City are now looking more prominently at other targets.

Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro is a player of interest. The Portuguese international has one-year left on his deal at the German club, and may be seen as a more viable option than Borna Sosa.

Manchester City will continue to discuss the best option in the coming days, but the once red hot interest in Borna Sosa does not seem to be as heavy as it once was.

Pep Guardiola's team have seemingly not bought into the social media mantra of a Croatian player in your team being the key to winning a Champions League.

