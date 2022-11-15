Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus

(Photo by IMAGO / Buzzi)

Nicolò Rovella is an up-and-coming talent in Italy, with several European clubs interested in the youngster's signature.

Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs.

Rovella has only made three senior appearances for Juventus but has already played 11 games for Monza this season, all since being scouted during his time at Genoa.

However, with the vast number of midfield options at Juventus, it seems unlikely that the youngster will manage to get any game time if the club are to keep Rovella.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester City are one of many European clubs interested in Rovella, whose current contract at Juventus runs in 2024 and is currently valued at €12million.

Nicolo Rovella Monza

With serious interest from many top clubs, Juventus will need to make a big decision on what to do about their growing youth prospect, with the player unlikely to be happy with a spot on the bench.

With 90% pass accuracy and 72% of his tackles won, it is clear to see why there is so much interest.

Rovella has also impressed on the international stage, wearing the captain's armband for Italy's Under 21s as they took on England and Japan in friendlies.

Having been watched by scouts from Man City, it may only be a matter of time until we see the young Italian talent working under Pep Guardiola.

