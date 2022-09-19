Report:  Manchester City's Issa Kabore Wants To Stay At Marseille Next Season

Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore wants to stay at Marseille next season after his loan runs out in the summer.

The Burkina Faso international is on loan from the English club, and wants to stay at Marseille in France when his loan expires at the end of next season in June.

Manchester City had permanent offers for the right-back, but turned them down. Southampton and Nottingham Forest were two of the clubs interested in the player on a permanent deal.

Issa Kabore has confirmed his desire to leave Manchester City. IMAGO / PanoramiC

Speaking to FootMercato, Issa Kabore confirmed his desire to stay at Marseille beyond next season when his loan ends in June 2023.

“My future, I want it to be OM. I would like to stay here. I want to leave my mark. I don't think it will be difficult because I already love this club and frankly I don't think it will be difficult."

Manchester City are likely to have no problem selling Issa Kabore next season, but right-back is a position the Blue's are currently lacking at the moment.

Issa Kabore has impressed for Marseille since signing. IMAGO / PanoramiC

Kyle Walker is ageing, and with Pedro Porro and Yan Couto not at the club, granted Couto is also on loan, there may be some complications.

But, £20million or so would likely see the player leave, and Manchester City put money into their search for another right-back on the market.

Kabore has impressed for Marseille so far, and is likely to become a fan favourite the longer he stays in the French club.

