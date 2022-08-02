Report: Manchester City’s James McAtee Set to Complete Season Long to Sheffield United

Manchester City youngster James McAtee could be set to complete a move to the Championship side Sheffield United on loan, according to reports in the Daily Mail and BBC Manchester.

The highly rated academy player has been on the fringes of the first team making six appearances under Pep Guardiola as well as excelling for City's U23 side and ended the PL2 campaign last season with 18 goals and seven assists across 23 appearances.

According to Simon Jones of MailOnline, thoughts were that McAtee would remain as a member of the Cityzens' squad this summer.

Mike Minay of BBC Manchester establishes that there will be no option to buy in the deal.

Much like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, it was assumed he would continue his development with City, but that appears to have changed.

The Blades are hopeful that McAtee can have the same impact as Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White did last season during his loan.

Sheffield United United have already signed highly-rated youngster Tommy Doyle on loan from the Citizens, who spent the second half of last season at Championship side Cardiff City, earlier in the window.

IMAGO / Colorsport

If the Yorkshire-based side are able to complete a deal for McAtee it would represent a major coup after there was plenty of interest shown in the youngster.

Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia, and Darko Gyabi have all left the club on permanent deals, for significant fees in the process and proving a highly successful period for the club’s academy project.

