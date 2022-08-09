Report: Manchester City's Kayky In Portugal To Sign Paços De Ferreira Contract

Kayky is currently in Portugal to undergo his medical and sign his contract with Paços De Ferreira ahead of his loan move.

Manchester City's youth star Kayky is in Portugal to complete the last parts of his loan move to Portuguese side Paços De Ferreira. Kayky will complete his medical tests and sign his contract today and go on loan to Paços until 2023. There is no buy option on the loan deal.

Kayky is considered one for the future, and Manchester City hope this will speed up his development.

Kayky will go on loan to Pacos De Ferreira until 2023. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kayky is in Portugal to complete his medical tests and sign his contract ahead of his loan to Paços De Ferreira in Portugal. Kayky will sign until 2023, and will come back to City when the loan deal is up.

Manchester City are confident Kayky will be a player for the future, and hope a loan to a top flight Portuguese side will give the player the chance to develop with first-team football.

Liam Delap is expected to follow the Brazilian out the door on loan, as City continue the trend of loan deals this summer. Delap is set to join Stoke City and reunite with his father Rory, who is a first-team coach at the club.

Kayky has shone for Manchester City's academy since signing from Fluminense, and will be hoping to emulate that form on his loan next season.

