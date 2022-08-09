Report: Manchester City's Offer For Sergio Gomez Has Been Revealed

Manchester City's offer for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez has been revealed.

Manchester City are now closing in on a deal for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez, and the official fee they will be paying has been revealed. The deal is all but complete according to Fabrizio Romano, with just the final details left to discuss before it's finalized.

City are also discussing internally the possibility of keeping Sergio Gomez in the first-team next season.

Manchester City have launched a bid for Sergio Gomez. IMAGO / Belga

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester City's offer to Anderlecht for Sergio Gomez is £12.5million plus bonuses and a sell-on percentage of the player's future moves. The total is expected to be £15million, and the player will sign a four-year deal.

Anderlecht are expected to accept, and the deal will be done soon after the final details are discussed between the two clubs. Gomez was Anderlecht's player of the year last season, and if the club were going to lose him they wanted to make sure it was for a fair fee.

Manchester City are now discussing internally whether they will keep Sergio Gomez at the club next season, as they do not have a definite senior target for a left-back spot.

Gomez was originally signed as a player for the future, but City may now decide to keep the player and integrate him into the first-team ahead of the new season.

Marc Cucurella was City's main target for left-back, but he has since joined Chelsea.

No defender in the Belgian League scored more goals or contributed to more assists than Sergio Gomez.

