Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Can Be Considered A Chelsea Player

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling can now officially be considered a Chelsea player as he sets off to the US to join up with his new team-mates. The deal is said to be finally completed.

Sterling will join Chelsea for a fee of £47.5million. The winger returns to the city he was born in, and trades sky blue for dark blue in the process.

Raheem Sterling can now be considered a Chelsea player

Raheem Sterling can now officially be considered a Chelsea player according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal has been in the closing stages for a number of days, but is now reportedly a done deal.

The England international is set to join his team-mates in the USA as they begin their pre-season tour. Thomas Tuchel was desperate to get Sterling into the club, and he becomes the first signing of the Todd Boehly era.

Sterling was the third top scorer for City under Pep Guardiola, and the second highest goal contributor in a Pep team, behind just Lionel Messi.

The documents have officially been signed, and Sterling has completed his medical. The contract Raheem has signed will be until June 2027. 

Manchester City fans will remember Raheem Sterling fondly.

Will Sterling be a success at Chelsea?

