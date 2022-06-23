Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Leaving Conditions Revealed amid Contract Expiry

Raheem Sterling is heading into his eighth season as a Manchester City player since signing from Liverpool back in 2015 for around £50 Million. However, with his current deal at the Etihad running down, Sterling has been the subject of major interest from other  clubs.

His conditions to leave Manchester City this summer have now been revealed.

Raheem Sterling in action against Norwich City

With the Sky Blue's boosting some of the best attacking depth in world football, competition for minutes on the pitch is sky high. English forward Raheem Sterling has felt the effects of this more than anyone.

Now Paul Hirst of The Times has reported a key condition in order for City's number seven to make a switch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saying  "Raheem Sterling will only consider leaving Manchester City if he is able to play regular first-team football at a club that are competing for the Champions League and the biggest domestic trophies."

Although reportedly being open to a move out of Manchester, it's clear Sterling will not be willing to drop Man City like standards and ambitions should leave.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to Sterling's signature, with club able to deliver UEFA Champion League football and the chance to consitently compete for trophies.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1011386106h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Wants Portugal And Atletico Madrid Star Joao Felix At Manchester City

By Jake Mahon23 minutes ago
Steffen vs Liverpool Fa Cup SF
Transfer Rumours

Report: USA international Zack Steffen Could Be On His Way Out Of Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson55 minutes ago
imago1012750666h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Manchester City's Interest In German Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
imago1011289220h
News

Argentinian Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Signs For Benfica Amid Manchester City Interest

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Sign Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega From Arminia Bielefeld

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Are In Pole Position To Sign Brazilian Striker Gabriel Jesus

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
imago0012064698h
News

Former Manchester City And Real Madrid Midfielder Javi Garcia Announces Retirement

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus together.
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Midfielder Steve McManaman Has His Say On Raheem Sterling Transfer Saga

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago