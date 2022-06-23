Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Leaving Conditions Revealed amid Contract Expiry

Raheem Sterling is heading into his eighth season as a Manchester City player since signing from Liverpool back in 2015 for around £50 Million. However, with his current deal at the Etihad running down, Sterling has been the subject of major interest from other clubs.

His conditions to leave Manchester City this summer have now been revealed.

IMAGO / Action Plus

With the Sky Blue's boosting some of the best attacking depth in world football, competition for minutes on the pitch is sky high. English forward Raheem Sterling has felt the effects of this more than anyone.

Now Paul Hirst of The Times has reported a key condition in order for City's number seven to make a switch.

Saying "Raheem Sterling will only consider leaving Manchester City if he is able to play regular first-team football at a club that are competing for the Champions League and the biggest domestic trophies."

Although reportedly being open to a move out of Manchester, it's clear Sterling will not be willing to drop Man City like standards and ambitions should leave.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to Sterling's signature, with club able to deliver UEFA Champion League football and the chance to consitently compete for trophies.

