Report: Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez Calm On Future

Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez is said to be calm regarding his future at the club.

The Algerian finished as the clubs top scorer in all competitions in 21/22, scoring 24 goals, and has one-year left on his deal as it stands.

Riyad Mahrez Against Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are yet to receive any proposals regarding the winger. 

The Club are set to speak to Mahrez to understand his contract situation in the coming weeks.

With Raheem Sterling being linked away from the club, and Gabriel Jesus being named as Arsenal's number one transfer target, Manchester City will be keen to keep Riyad Mahrez at the club.

Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland have bolstered the Manchester Clubs attacking options, but they both pre-dominantly play down the middle.

In terms of wide players, the Ex-Leicester man will be one they want to keep. 

Riyad Mahrez joined the club in 2018. Since then he has went on to win 3 Premier Leagues to add to the one he won in miraculous fashion at Leicester City.

Riyad Mahrez Celebrating Winning the Premier League

The winger has made 189 appearance in all competitions, scoring 63 goals.

With such a heavy season ahead, strength in depth will be of utmost importance to Manchester City. 

