Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City's Samuel Edozie Set To Join Bayer Leverkusen for £10Million

Manchester City are set to make £10million from a player who's only made one first team appearance for the club. Bayer Leverkusen are close to signing Samuel Edozie, the deal will be payed in installments.

Edozie is a left winger, and has made 58 appearances for Manchester City across all age groups, scoring 13 goals and assisting 10.

Samuel Edozie celebrates a goal against RB Leipzig

Samuel Edozie celebrates a goal against RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen are set to sign Samuel Edozie. The left-winger's only appearance for Manchester City came in the community shield in a 1-0 loss to Leicester. Edozie played 65 minutes that day.

The deal will be worth £10million and was announced by The Secret Scout and Fabrizio Romano yesterday. It is moving closer to completion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Samuel Edozie will be looking at the success former Manchester City academy player Jadon Sancho had in Germany after leaving England. And also the success of Jude Bellingham. It is a sign of more English players taking risks and venturing abroad to play their football.

The young Englishman will join the Bundesliga club ahead of next season, and will be playing with young players such as Florian Wirtz, and another ex-Manchester City academy player Jeremie Frimpong.

Will Samuel Edozie light up the Bundesliga?

                                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

Kalvin Phillips says goodbye to the Leeds Fans
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Leeds United Have Paperwork Ready For Kalvin Phillips Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett14 minutes ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
Features/Opinions

‘I Don’t Think You Can Pigeon-Hole Him’ Former Leeds United Academy Manager Neil Redfearn Talks About Manchester City’s Incoming Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea To Submit Proposal For Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling In Coming Days

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago0045895175h
News

'Not Obsessed'- Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano Comments On Champions League Ambitions

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Valuation Of England Winger Raheem Sterling Revealed

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
imago1005154744h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Youngster Samuel Edozie Is Joining Bayer Leverkusen

By Jake Mahon23 hours ago
Sterling goal vs EVE.jfif
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Are Preparing Opening Bid For Manchester City and England Winger Raheem Sterling

By Jake MahonJun 25, 2022
Bernardo Silva in action for Portugal
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva's Camp Relaxed On Future, Manchester City Expect Player To Stay

By Dylan McbennettJun 25, 2022