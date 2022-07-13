Report: Manchester City's Search For Nathan Ake Replacement Goes On As Jules Kounde Set To Join Barcelona
Manchester City will continue their search for a Nathan Ake replacement after it was revealed Jules Kounde is set to join Barcelona in a swap deal. City are planning on replacing Ake with another centre-back, but it's looking less likely to be Jules Kounde considering recent reports.
City do have a shortlist of defenders they are looking at, but it could be a signing out of the blue that Pep Guardiola's side end up making to replace the Dutch defender.
Gerard Romero reported earlier today that Barcelona had reached a total agreement for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Striker Memphis Depay is rumoured to be part of the deal.
Manchester City had Kounde on a shortlist alongside names like Pau Torres and Josko Gvardiol, but both are unlikely to want to come into a side knowing their game time will be limited.
The though process is City will aim for a defender at a team lower down in the Premier League who has shone in recent years. Mohammed Salisu has been a heavy link, with Max Kilman from Wolves also becoming a possibility.
Manchester City have made a centre-back replacement a massive priority, and are intent on bringing one in.
