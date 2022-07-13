Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City's Search For Nathan Ake Replacement Goes On As Jules Kounde Set To Join Barcelona

Manchester City will continue their search for a Nathan Ake replacement after it was revealed Jules Kounde is set to join Barcelona in a swap deal. City are planning on replacing Ake with another centre-back, but it's looking less likely to be Jules Kounde considering recent reports.

City do have a shortlist of defenders they are looking at, but it could be a signing out of the blue that Pep Guardiola's side end up making to replace the Dutch defender.

Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is set to join Barcelona

Gerard Romero reported earlier today that Barcelona had reached a total agreement for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Striker Memphis Depay is rumoured to be part of the deal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City had Kounde on a shortlist alongside names like Pau Torres and Josko Gvardiol, but both are unlikely to want to come into a side knowing their game time will be limited.

The though process is City will aim for a defender at a team lower down in the Premier League who has shone in recent years. Mohammed Salisu has been a heavy link, with Max Kilman from Wolves also becoming a possibility.

Manchester City have made a centre-back replacement a massive priority, and are intent on bringing one in.

                                 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Agree £45 Million Fee For Manchester City's Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson8 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Bids Goodbye To Manchester City Fans After Officially Signing For Chelsea

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago0047589874h
Features/Opinions

On This Day: Manchester City Signed Carlos Tevez From Manchester United on a Five-Year Deal in 2009

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
imago1008844082h
News

Report: City Football Groups Dr Ceri Bowley Set to Be Named Giovanni von Bronckhorsts First Team Coach at Rangers

By Matt Skinner3 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

By Matt Skinner14 hours ago
England v Norway womens
Match Coverage

Manchester City Women's Stars Ellen White and Lauren Hemp Score As England Batter Norway

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Salisu
Features/Opinions

Which Premier League Centre-Backs Could Manchester City Replace Nathan Ake With?

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Zinchenko in action against Watford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Be Lisandro Martinez Alternative For Arsenal

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago