Report: Manchester City's Yan Couto Signs For Girona On One-Year Loan

Manchester City full-back Yan Couto has signed for Girona in La Liga on a season long loan. The deal has been nearing completion for a number of weeks, and is now official. Couto has been at Girona before when they played in La Liga 2, but now returns to help the club in Spain's top flight.

Couto had interest from various clubs around Europe, but it will be Girona he signs for on a season-long loan.

Yan Couto will return to Girona. IMAGO / PA Images

As announced by Girona on their Twitter account, Yan Couto has joined the Spanish club on a season long-loan deal. Girona announced the player moments ago, as he returns for his second spell at the club.

Mike Minay reported the deal was a one-year deal, with no reported obligation or option to buy. Couto will hope his performances at Girona next season may lead to him being considered for selection upon his return to City.

The Brazilian is in the final 80 of the nominations for the Golden Boy award alongside team-mate Cole Palmer, and is a player City did not want to lose on a permanent despite interest from clubs like Marseille.

Couto spent last season on loan at Braga as they got to the semi-final of the Europa League. The player is returning for his second spell at Girona, after he spent a season at the club in the 20/21 season. The club finished 5th that season and ended up losing the play-offs to Rayo Vallecano.

Couto will be hoping for a successful loan as he returns to familiar surroundings.

Read More Manchester City Coverage