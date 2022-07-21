Report: Manchester City's Yan Couto Very Close To Joining Girona On Loan

Manchester City's Yan Couto is now very close to joining Girona on loan. The right-back is interested in some more game time, and will join fellow City Group team Girona on loan for the 22/23 season. Yan Couto has previously been on loan at Girona in the 20/21 season, and looks set for another spell at the Spanish club.

Manchester City are continuing their trend of loans and transfers out of the club this summer, and what looks like a full scale clear out.

Yan Couto is set to join Girona. IMAGO / PA Images

According toL'esportiu via City Report, Manchester City full-back Yan Couto is set to join Girona on loan for the 22/23 season. The full-back will return to the club for his second spell, but only on loan and not permanently.

Manchester City prefer Couto to go on loan, and didn't openly want the player to leave the club permanently.

Couto, who has a deal at Manchester City has never featured for the first team. He spent last season on loan at Braga, as they went to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Brazilian defender scored one goal and contributed to four assists last season in his time with Braga.

Couto's last spell at Girona was in La Liga , but the club are now back in La Liga. The City defender can play right wing and right midfield, and did so on a couple of occasions for Braga last season.

A host of clubs wanted the signature of Couto within this window, including Marseille and Olympiakos, but it seems the player has chosen to return to Girona and try and stake a claim to come back into the City first-team next season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage