Report: Manchester Rivals Set to Battel Over Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry

Both Manchester Premier League clubs look to be planning futures without key wingers.

With the news regarding Cristiano Ronaldo handing in a transfer request and Raheem Sterling seemingly on the verge of a move to Chelsea, both clubs are looking at potential options. 

Raheem Sterling for Manchester City

Lewis Browning reports in the Mail Online that Erik ten Hag is keeping an eye on developments with the Old Trafford side yet to get properly started in this transfer window. 

The German international has played under Pep Guardiola whilst at Bayern Munich, and his versatility could prove a bonus for the Premier League champions.

Serge Gnabry in action for Germany
After losing Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, that would lead to City being slightly lighter than usual upfront 

The 26-year-old still has one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga side are keen to extend but it seems as if negotiations have broken down over wages. 

They won't want to lose the former Arsenal academy player in 12 months' time for free, so would be willing to cash in on him now to avoid that. 

imago1012083270h

65 goals in 171 games along with 12 major trophies with the German side including Club World Cup, Champions League, and four Bundesliga titles, he would bring a wealth of experience to what could be a very different-looking front three at the Etihad. 

