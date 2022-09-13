Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United And Liverpool Favorites For Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Report: Manchester United And Liverpool Favorites For Jude Bellingham

Manchester City have an interest in Jude Bellingham, but they are not the favourites to sign him according to reports.

Pep Guardiola would love to have a player like Jude Bellingham in his side, especially as the player to replace Bernardo Silva if he joins Barcelona next summer.

The problem though, could arise from two of Manchester City's bitter rivals, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester City will certainly be there or there abouts for his signing, but at the moment the other two clubs seem more likely destinations according to reports.

Jude Bellingham

Manchester City have fierce competition for Jude Bellingham.

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports News, Manchester United and Liverpool at the moment seem like Jude Bellingham's most likely destination.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Manchester City's interest last night, but Plettenburg believes the two greats of English football are the more likely destination for the player next summer.

Liverpool have had Bellingham as a priority target for a while after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid, and refused to splash money on a midfielder this summer due to the fact they were holding out for Bellingham.

Manchester United had Jude Bellingham at the Carrington training complex before he signed for Dortmund, and could have signed him there and then if he hadn't of chosen otherwise.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham celebrates after his goal against Kobenhavn

Speaking on Bellingham leaving Dortmund next summer, Florian Plettenburg had this to say, 

"I'm totally convinced he will leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023. Maybe to Manchester United, maybe to Liverpool. I think these are the two teams who have a very good chance to get him.” 

Manchester City will certainly try, and it will be interesting to see his final destination.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpool

Stones vs Atletico 3
News

OFFICIAL: John Stones Back In Manchester City Training

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jude Bellingham's Signature Will Be A Massive Race This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want To Sign Josko Gvardiol Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Sergio Aguero Believes Erling Haaland Will Make The Difference In The UCL

By Elliot Thompson
Manuel Akanji
News

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji says 'I’m ready for the challenge'

By Matt Skinner
Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold An Interest in Jude Bellingham

By Elliot Thompson
Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

By Jake Mahon
Loris Karius Virigl Van Dijk Gabriel Jesus
News

Former Manchester City Man Re-joins The Premier League

By Elliot Thompson