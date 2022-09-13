Report: Manchester United And Liverpool Favorites For Jude Bellingham

Pep Guardiola would love to have a player like Jude Bellingham in his side, especially as the player to replace Bernardo Silva if he joins Barcelona next summer.

The problem though, could arise from two of Manchester City's bitter rivals, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester City will certainly be there or there abouts for his signing, but at the moment the other two clubs seem more likely destinations according to reports.

Manchester City have fierce competition for Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Revierfoto

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports News, Manchester United and Liverpool at the moment seem like Jude Bellingham's most likely destination.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Manchester City's interest last night, but Plettenburg believes the two greats of English football are the more likely destination for the player next summer.

Liverpool have had Bellingham as a priority target for a while after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid, and refused to splash money on a midfielder this summer due to the fact they were holding out for Bellingham.

Manchester United had Jude Bellingham at the Carrington training complex before he signed for Dortmund, and could have signed him there and then if he hadn't of chosen otherwise.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after his goal against Kobenhavn IMAGO / Team 2

Speaking on Bellingham leaving Dortmund next summer, Florian Plettenburg had this to say,

"I'm totally convinced he will leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023. Maybe to Manchester United, maybe to Liverpool. I think these are the two teams who have a very good chance to get him.”

Manchester City will certainly try, and it will be interesting to see his final destination.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: