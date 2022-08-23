Report: Manchester United Back For Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Manchester United are back for Frenkie De Jong and are hoping they can convince the Barcelona midfielder to join the club.

Barcelona are well documented to need Frenkie De Jong to leave the club before making any sort of move for Bernardo Silva, and Manchester United are going back in for the player to try convince him to join the club.

Barcelona are working out the situation on their side, and if they can, Manchester United will try to convince Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United will try again for Frenkie De Jong. IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, Manchester United are set to try and convince Frenkie De Jong to join the club again. Barcelona need the player to leave to pursue Bernardo Silva, and are trying to work things out on their side to allow the player to leave.

If Manchester United sign Frenkie De Jong, it opens up new opportunities for Barcelona. The transfer fee of £85million Manchester United are paying will more or less pay Bernardo Silva's transfer fee, and wages will be freed up on Barcelona's wage bill if the Dutch midfielder leaves.

Manchester City are confident they can keep the player, and confident Barcelona won't be able to afford the player. Manchester United have never given up on Frenkie De Jong, but admit the deal could be difficult to do.

Barcelona need the Dutch midfielder to leave or reduce his salary, and also need Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave before anything can happen in regards to Bernardo Silva.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: