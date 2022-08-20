Report: Manchester United Still Want Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Manchester United still want Frenkie De Jong this summer, which could open a massive door for Barcelona to pursue Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona need finances to pursue a deal for Bernardo Silva, and them finances may come from Manchester United. The Red Devil's still want the Dutch midfielder, and Barcelona will be able to pay Bernardo Silva's transfer fee with the money they get for Frenkie De Jong.

Frenkie De Jong either has to reduce his salary or leave Barcelona this summer.

Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie De Jong has ramifications for Bernardo Silva's future. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Manchester United have not given up on their attempts to sign Frenkie De Jong this summer. Barcelona need a decision from the player this week, and Manchester United are hoping he decides to leave the club.

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid this week, and many felt that would end their pursuit of Frenkie De Jong, this is reportedly not the case. Manchester United are still very much interested in the player.

Manchester City have an £85million price tag set on Bernardo Silva, and that is the fee Manchester United have agreed for Frenkie De Jong. Barcelona need the funds from either Frenkie De Jong's sale or his salary reduction.

Manchester City are standing firm, and the general belief is that Frenkie De Jong will reduce his salary and stay with Barcelona next season. Pep Guardiola will be praying this is the case.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: