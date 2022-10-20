Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star

Some huge names across Europe have already been linked to Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be heavily targeting the Inter Milan defender.

Inter Milan currently sit in seventh in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli. The side also have the worst defensive record in the top ten sides in the league, conceding 14 goals in 10 games.

Despite a woeful start to the campaign, Bastoni is still regarded as one of the best defenders in the league, with interest from all over coming in for the 23-year-old, due to his defensive prowess and ability to threaten in attack.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have joined the race for the defender, with Erik Ten Hag a huge admirer of the Italian.

The United boss believes the defender could be the club's next star signing. However, with a brand new contract running until June 2024, it may cost a little more for any of the potential suitors to sign Bastoni.

Bastoni is close to leading his side to UEFA Champions League group stage survival, battling against Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The defender has assisted one goal this season, with the goal contribution coming in an all-important 3-3 draw with Barcelona to get one step closer to the next round of the Champions League.

Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: 'Going With Everything'- Manchester City Interested In Signing Alberto Moleiro - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Erling Haaland And Kevin De Bruyne Named In Ballon D'Or Top Ten - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City Claim Team Bus Was Attacked After Leaving Liverpool Stadium - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More