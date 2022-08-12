Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United To Try Again For Frenkie De Jong Amid Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Interest

Manchester United are set to try again for Frenkie De Jong amid Barcelona's heavy interest in Bernardo Silva.

Manchester United are not giving up on Frenkie De Jong, which could mean that Barcelona may be able to make their move for Bernardo Silva this summer. As soon as Frenkie De Jong is offloaded by Barcelona, they can make an approach for Bernardo Silva.

Manchester United are expected to try again within the next week for the player.

Bernardo

Bernardo Silva must wait for Frenkie De Jong's sale before Barcelona can approach Manchester City.

According to Marcel Van Der Kraan of the Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Frenkie De Jong is still a number one priority for Manchester United, and the club will try again for his signature in the coming days.

Barcelona need Frenkie De Jong's transfer fee and spot on the wage bill in order to attempt to sign number one target Bernardo Silva. Manchester City are holding out for £85million, which is near enough what Barcelona will make from Frenkie De Jong's sale to Manchester United.

The deferred wages has still not been settled, and the situation is growing ugly between the Dutch midfielder and the Catalan club. Frenkie De Jong refuses to lower his salary, so Barcelona are suggesting the player leaves.

Bernardo Silva is reportedly open to a move to Barcelona, and is awaiting the club's approach to Manchester City. Barcelona cannot make an approach until Frenkie De Jong is taken off their hands by either Manchester United or Chelsea.

