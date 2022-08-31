Report: Manuel Akanji To Have Manchester City Medical Today

Manchester City have come out of the blue to grab a signing that nobody ever predicted happening. Manuel Akanji will have his medical today ahead of his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Swiss international is being brought in as an additional body in defence for Pep Guardiola's side, as injuries have plagued the four options they have at their disposal in the last two seasons.

The deal is said to be worth up to 17million.

Manuel Akanji is set to have a medical at Manchester City later today. IMAGO / osnapix

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, Manuel Akanji is set to have his Manchester City medical today ahead of his move from Borussia Dortmund. The deal has come out of the blue, but Manchester City have been working on it for a week.

The signing is being made due to the injuries Pep Guardiola has seen in his defence already this season. Aymeric Laporte is not due back until late September, and Nathan Ake limped off with an injury against Newcastle United.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Akanji was never a first choice defender in the market for Manchester City, but will be a welcome edition to the back line now.

The defender did miss 10 games last season, but Pep Guardiola will be hoping he stays fit to help his team this season.

All of Manchester City's four defenders have had some sort of injury in the past year, and Pep Guardiola did not want to take the risk with such a turbulent year ahead.

