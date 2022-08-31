Report: Manuel Akanji To Manchester City Is A Done Deal

It was reported yesterday that City were in discussions with the Bundesliga club to sign the defender in a move that has seemingly emerged from nowhere.

It was believed that the club were content with their options in defence after signing Sergio Gomez at left-back, but an injury to Nathan Ake may have changed The Cityzens' thinking, with Aymeric Laporte already on the sidelines as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

As of now, the club only have two fit central defenders in John Stones and Ruben Dias, so if either man were to succumb to injury then the Sky Blues would be seriously lacking in any backup options to replace them.

On this level, a move for Akanji seems logical as he could prove to be an effective backup option at centre-back, with the Swiss international unlikely to demand a huge level of game-time.

Following yesterday's reports, it seems that a deal has now been reached between the two clubs to bring Akanji to the Etihad.

Fabrizio Romano has given the transfer the 'here we go' treatment, stating that Dortmund and City reached an agreement for the sale of the defender last night.

Romano is reporting that contracts are now being prepared to declare the centre-back a City player after their bid of €17million was accepted by the Bundesliga side. He states that personal terms have already been agreed upon and that the Swiss national will complete his medical with the club in the 'next (few) hours'.

Interestingly, the Italian journalist also states that none of City's existing centre-backs will leave the club, signifying that Akanji is indeed joining the club as a rotational option.

Although Akanji is unlikely to be a regular in the Sky Blues' first-choice starting eleven, it is probable that the defender will still pick up several minutes thanks to Pep Guardiola's penchant for rotating his squad. This rotational element of Guardiola's management is likely to come into play soon, with the midweek games now coming thick and fast thanks to the club's involvement in the Champions League.

Akanji is also capable of playing at right-back, so he could also gain some extra minutes at fullback, with Kyle Walker unlikely to start every game this season due to his age.

Ultimately, the Dortmund man will prove to be a solid backup option and will provide City with some much-needed depth in defence, even if he's not a remarkably exciting 'marque' signing.

